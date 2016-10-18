Ciara on the power of being a woman

Story highlights The singer is appearing at an event Wednesday in Atlanta

She said she finds motivation in the imperfect days

(CNN) Ciara is both blessed and busy.

The superstar singer is an actress, philanthropist, mother of a two-year-old son and the new wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. And just this week, Ciara tweeted that she's a new Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon.

So happy to finally share that I'm the new Global Brand Ambassador for @Revlon! Follow my day on RevlonSnaps #ChooseLove #RevlonXCiara #ad pic.twitter.com/5VhuGtylet — Ciara (@ciara) October 18, 2016

Ciara is an unquestionably accomplished woman. Now, she hopes to help other women fulfill their dreams.

On Wednesday, she will take to the stage in her hometown of Atlanta as part of the Together tour -- a motivational event series for women being held in six cities around the country.

Ciara said it's a worthy endeavor she very much wanted to be a part of.

