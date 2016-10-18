Chuck Berry, 90, releasing new album

Photos: Success is a long time coming You pretty much can't play rock 'n' roll without learning the "Chuck Berry riff," but ol' Chuck himself never hit No. 1 with "Sweet Little Sixteen," "Back in the U.S.A." or "Johnny B. Goode." It wasn't until 1972, when Berry was 46, that he finally had his only No. 1 -- with "My Ding-a-Ling," of all songs. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Photos: Success is a long time coming James Taylor just notched his first Billboard No. 1 album, "Before This World" -- after 47 years of releases. That's so long ago, the first one was on vinyl.

Photos: Success is a long time coming In his two-decade career, Snoop Dogg been nominated for 16 Grammys and never won. That number is matched only by Brian McKnight.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Last year, "Weird Al" Yankovic's "Mandatory Fun" topped Billboard's charts, giving Yankovic his first No. 1 at age 54. He also broke another string: "Mandatory Fun" was the first comedy album to hit No. 1 since 1963.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Tom Petty, 64, has been a mainstay of rock 'n' roll since the late '70s. But he'd never had a No. 1 album until last year's "Hypnotic Eye." Yes, even "Damn the Torpedoes" only peaked at No. 2.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Carlos Santana and his band Santana had a number of hit singles in the '70s and '80s, but it wasn't until 1999 -- 30 years after "Evil Ways" -- that he finally had his first No. 1. The song, "Smooth," featured Rob Thomas on vocals.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Journey's popularity may have been renewed by the use of "Don't Stop Believin' " on "The Sopranos" and "Glee," but that song never hit No. 1. Nor have any of the other singles from the band. The best they've done is "Open Arms," which hit No. 2. (Also: no Grammys.)

Photos: Success is a long time coming Tupac Shakur may be one of the best-selling and most influential hip-hop artists of all time, but that didn't earn him any votes from the folks who give out the Grammy Awards. He received six nominations, both before and after he died in 1996, and never won.

Photos: Success is a long time coming The Notorious B.I.G., who died in 1997, was also snubbed by the Grammys. Despite four nominations -- including three related to his "Life After Death" album, the top CD of 1997 -- he received zero.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Then there's Randy Newman. He's never had a No. 1 album or single (he did write one, "Mama Told Me Not to Come"), but that's to be expected from such a quirky singer and songwriter. But how about the Oscars? The poor guy was nominated 16 times before finally winning in 2002 for "If I Didn't Have You" from "Monsters, Inc." "I want to thank the music branch for giving me so many chances to be humiliated over the years," he said in his speech.

Photos: Success is a long time coming He might have been one of the most recognizable American film actors of his time, but it took John Wayne nearly four decades to win an Oscar, for "True Grit," that many believe he should have won years before.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Despite an early glimmer of promise with a 1940 Oscar nomination for "The Grapes of Wrath," Henry Fonda wouldn't win the award until 1981 with his final film, "On Golden Pond." He received an honorary lifetime award the year before.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Paul Newman got his first Oscar nomination in 1959 for "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" but didn't win until 1987, for "The Color of Money."

Photos: Success is a long time coming Widely considered one of America's best actors, it wasn't until 1993, on his seventh try, that Al Pacino won best actor for "Scent of a Woman."

Photos: Success is a long time coming Julianne Moore had been nominated for an Academy Award three times before winning in 2015 for "Still Alice."

Photos: Success is a long time coming Since getting her big break in 1982's "The World According to Garp," Glenn Close has been nominated for six Oscars but hasn't won once. It also took her until 1995 to break through to Emmy winner status.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Peter O'Toole was nominated for eight Academy Awards, starting with his leading role in "Lawrence of Arabia" in 1962. He won a handful of Golden Globes and an Emmy, but the ultimate prize eluded him, despite receiving a lifetime achievement award in 2003.

Photos: Success is a long time coming First nominated for an Oscar for 1963's "Tom Jones," Albert Finney came up empty in five attempts but did finally win an Emmy in 2002 for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "The Gathering Storm."

Photos: Success is a long time coming Alfred Hitchcock never won a major award for his movies, many of which have become film classics. Hitchcock's 1940 film, "Rebecca," won best picture, but that award went to the film's producer.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Despite being considered one of the most influential directors of his time, Stanley Kubrick was never honored with an Oscar for his directing work (he did share an Academy Award for the screenplay of "2001: A Space Odyssey" ).

Photos: Success is a long time coming It famously took Susan Lucci 19 tries before she finally won a daytime Emmy for her work on "All My Children," becoming the poster artist for the chronically underappreciated.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Despite his turn as the focal point of the critically acclaimed series "Mad Men," which ended its run this year, Jon Hamm has not won an Emmy for the role, though he was nominated every year. There's still a chance the streak could end. Emmy nominations for this year come out July 16.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Angela Lansbury has received three Oscar nominations and 15 Primetime Emmy nominations over the course of a career that stretches back to 1944. But aside from some Golden Globes and a Grammy for her part on the soundtrack of "Beauty and the Beast," she's never won.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Let's keep it brief for Steve Carell: Six Emmy nominations, one Oscar nod, no wins. That's NOT what she said.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Eight seasons as the famously prickly Dr. Gregory House won Hugh Laurie numerous fans but nothing significant in the way of awards. He went home empty-handed despite six Emmy nominations, although he did win a couple of Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Critics haven't been all that friendly with "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox. She won a People's Choice award in 1995 and a Screen Actor's Guild award in 1996, but that was about it as far as major awards go. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for "Cougar Town" in 2010 but didn't win.

Photos: Success is a long time coming He was nominated for one Oscar, three Golden Globes and four Primetime Emmys, but Jackie Gleason's acclaimed work in "The Hustler," "The Honeymooners" and "The Jackie Gleason Show" went officially unrecognized. His wife said the Emmy snubs "made him furious."

Photos: Success is a long time coming Chris Noth has been nominated 10 times for Golden Globes, SAG Awards and other recognition, for work on "Sex and the City" and "Law & Order," but has yet to win.

Photos: Success is a long time coming Despite successful stints in television staples "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie," Michael Landon never took home much hardware. He got one Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television drama.