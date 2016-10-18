Story highlights Chelsea Handler gathers a group of famous female friends together for a special dinner party on her show 'Chelsea'

In the episode, Hillary Swank opens up about her first-hand experiences with pay inequity in Hollywood

(CNN) Chelsea Handler is throwing another dinner party on Netflix, but at this table, the main course is female empowerment.

On Wednesday's episode of "Chelsea," the host invites director Ava DuVernay, actresses Hilary Swank and Connie Britton and Miss USA Deshauna Barber for an all-female dinner party in which participants get candid about what they've faced as women in the entertainment industry.

Swank, in particular, shares an unforgettable story about pay inequity in Hollywood.

The "Million Dollar Baby" star explains that she was paid a mere $3,000 for her work in 1999's "Boys Don't Cry," a movie that would win her an Oscar. But because her pay for the movie was so low, she did not meet the minimum amount required to qualify for health insurance.

"I had an Academy Award, no health insurance," she said in a clip, provided to CNN.

