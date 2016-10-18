Nobel Prize has stopped knock, knock, knocking on Bob Dylan's door

Story highlights Dylan has not responded to the Academy

They said they will carry on

(CNN) Bob Dylan, the Swedish Academy just wants to make you feel their love.

Days after he was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition" the Academy said it's given up on trying to reach the iconic musician.

"We have stopped trying -- we said everything we needed to his manager and friend, he knows about us being eager having confirmation from him, but we haven't heard anything back," Odd Zschiedrich, the administrative director of the Swedish Academy, told CNN on Tuesday.

He said they have been in touch with Bob Dylan's management but have not heard back from the singer-songwriter himself.

