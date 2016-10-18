Nobel Prize has stopped knock, knock, knocking on Bob Dylan's door

Story highlights
(CNN)Bob Dylan, the Swedish Academy just wants to make you feel their love.
Days after he was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition" the Academy said it's given up on trying to reach the iconic musician.
"We have stopped trying -- we said everything we needed to his manager and friend, he knows about us being eager having confirmation from him, but we haven't heard anything back," Odd Zschiedrich, the administrative director of the Swedish Academy, told CNN on Tuesday.
He said they have been in touch with Bob Dylan's management but have not heard back from the singer-songwriter himself.
"We will have the ceremony as usual, he will have the prize even if he is not there," he said. "Now we are just waiting for information."
The singer has hardly been blowin' in the wind.
He was in concert Monday night in Las Vegas, but so far has remained silent about the accolade.
Others have had plenty to say about Dylan becoming the second musician (Rabindranath Tagore was the first in 1913) to be named a recipient of the prestigious award.
There has been debate as to Dylan's lyrics merit being honored among some of the greatest works of literature ever produced.
The times they are a changin'.