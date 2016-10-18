'American Crime Story' Season 3 will take on Versace's death

(CNN) FX's "American Crime Story" will center on the tragic murder of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace in its just-announced third season.

The network confirmed the news, first reported by Deadline, to CNN.

The third season will consist of 10 episodes.

Cunanan committed suicide about a week after murdering Versace.

Cunanan will be a key character in the third season of "American Crime Story," which will be based off the book "Vulgar Favors" by Maureen Orth.

As previously reported, the second season of "American Crime Story" will center on Hurricane Katrina and debut in 2017.