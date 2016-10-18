'American Crime Story' Season 3 will take on Versace's death

Story highlights
(CNN)FX's "American Crime Story" will center on the tragic murder of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace in its just-announced third season.
The network confirmed the news, first reported by Deadline, to CNN.
The renewal of the anthology series from creator Ryan Murphy comes just weeks after the first installment -- "The People v. O.J. Simpson" -- picked up 10 Emmy awards, including one for Outstanding Limited Series.
The third season will consist of 10 episodes.
Versace was shot to death on the steps of his Miami Beach villa in 1997. His murder led to a manhunt for his killer Andrew Cunanan, who police believed to be responsible for the deaths of four others in a cross-country shooting spree over several months.
Cunanan committed suicide about a week after murdering Versace.
Cunanan will be a key character in the third season of "American Crime Story," which will be based off the book "Vulgar Favors" by Maureen Orth.
As previously reported, the second season of "American Crime Story" will center on Hurricane Katrina and debut in 2017.
In a recent interview with CNN, executive producer Brad Simpson described the installment as "even more massive and more sprawling" than the first season.