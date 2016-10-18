Amber Tamblyn's Trump lip sync explained

Story highlights Tamblyn's performance was filmed months ago

(CNN) Amber Tamblyn performing as Donald Trump may seem a strange choice to some.

Especially since the actress recently said a recording of Trump making crude remarks about women prompted her decision to share her own harrowing tale of an assault by a former boyfriend.

Tamblyn battles America Ferrera in an upcoming episode of Spike TV's "Lip Sync Battle" -- and dresses in a Trump costume to perform the Color Me Badd hit "I Wanna Sex You Up."

The show's executive producer Casey Patterson told People the episode was filmed in August. Tamblyn also performed as Hillary Clinton.

