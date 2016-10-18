Story highlights Super Typhoon Haima is the equivalent of a Category 5 Hurricane

It is due to make landfall in the Philippines on Wednesday night local time

Hong Kong (CNN) Philippines officials have warned that Super Typhoon Haima could be even stronger than Haiyan in 2013, which left more than 6,000 dead.

"We must therefore brace ourselves for the possible effects of a typhoon of this magnitude," Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a statement.

Haima is expected to be the second powerful storm to pound the Philippines this week.

It is blasting the Philippines with strong winds and heavy rainfall that could trigger landslides in the mountainous region of the northern island of Luzon.

The storm, which became a super typhoon Tuesday local time, has winds of up to 315 kilometers per hour (195 mph) -- the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

