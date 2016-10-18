Story highlights NEW: Typhoon Haima makes landfall in Philippines, impacting more than 60,000 people

Typhoon Haima makes landfall in Philippines, impacting more than 60,000 people After hitting the Philippines, it's expected to veer northwest toward the Chinese coast

(CNN) Typhoon Haima made landfall late Wednesday in the northern Philippines -- days after Typhoon Sarika pounded the country with torrential rain and raging winds.

Haima hit Cagayan province on the northeastern end of the archipelago about 11 p.m. local time. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center downgraded it from a super typhoon before it made landfall.

Winds of 220 kilometers per hour (137 mph) had put it on par with a Category 4 hurricane, the center said. It's expected to affect as many as 2.7 million people in seven provinces before veering northwest toward the Chinese coast by Friday.

It is blasting the Philippines with strong winds and heavy rainfall that could trigger landslides in the mountainous region of the northern island of Luzon.

Thousands in evacuations centers

Read More