(CNN) Super Typhoon Haima is blasting the Philippines with strong winds and heavy rainfall that could trigger landslides in the mountainous region of the northern island of Luzon.

The storm became a super typhoon Tuesday local time, with winds up to 165 mph (270 kph) -- making the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane.

It's the third strongest typhoon of this season, according to CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward.

"Since this storm is very strong where, or if, it makes landfall in the Philippines will be very important. The area around the center will have extreme damage from the winds as well as a significant storm surge," said Ward.

The storm is on track to hit the north of Luzon midnight local time from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

