Story highlights Kerwin Espinosa, 35, was arrested in Abu Dhabi

He'd been on the run after his father was arrested

(CNN) An alleged drug lord on the run from the Philippines has been arrested in Abu Dhabi.

Kerwin Espinosa, 35, is accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of being one of the biggest illegal drug operators in the Eastern Visayas region.

Duterte told police to " shoot on sight " after Espinosa refused to surrender in August following the arrest of his father, Rolando Espinosa, mayor of Albuera, on the island province of Leyte.

The younger Espinosa was arrested late Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Philippine national police chief Ronald Dela Rosa told CNN Philippines

Dela Rosa said it was expected Espinosa would be transported back to the Philippines this week.

