More than a dozen killed in Indian hospital fire

New Delhi (CNN) At least 19 people were killed by a hospital fire in Bhubaneswar, the capital of the Indian state of Odisha, Arti Ahuja, the state's health secretary, told CNN.

Another 106 were injured, she said.

The fire started about 7:30 p.m. local time at the Sum Hospital, a private hospital and medical college, and was contained in less than two hours, according to Ahuja.

More than 600 patients were admitted to the hospital when the blaze broke out in the first-floor dialysis unit.

The fire then spread to the intensive care unit.

