Hong Kong tries to block lawmakers who insulted China

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 12:31 PM ET, Tue October 18, 2016

Newly elected Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers thumbed their noses at Beijing at a swearing-in-ceremony to start the legislative session on Wednesday, October 12. They displayed banners with words reading "Hong Kong is not China."
Youngspiration's Yau Wai-ching told the city's Legislative Council: "I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Hong Kong nation," after laying out a flag bearing the words "Hong Kong is not China."
Nathan Law, the city's youngest lawmaker, quoted Ghandi before making his oath. He also refused to leave the podium demanding that the Legislative Council secretary general, Kenneth Chen, explain his reasons for refusing to accept the oaths of his fellow lawmakers.
Hong Kong rebel lawmakers shouted, banged drums and railed against "tyranny" on Wednesday when they took their oaths of office, as calls grow for a split from Beijing.
A newly elected pro-democracy lawmaker, Fernando Cheung tears an oversized mock copy of controversial, proposed anti-subversion legislation as he takes oath on Wednesday.
Lawmakers not only displayed flags declaring that Hong Kong is not a part of China but also called out for "democratic self-determination" for the semi-autonomous Chinese city at Wednesday's oath taking session.
Hong Kong rebel lawmakers shouted, banged drums and railed against &quot;tyranny&quot; on Wednesday when they took their oaths of office, as calls grow for a split from Beijing.
Hong Kong rebel lawmakers shouted, banged drums and railed against "tyranny" on Wednesday when they took their oaths of office, as calls grow for a split from Beijing.
A newly elected pro-democracy lawmaker, Fernando Cheung tears an oversized mock copy of controversial, proposed anti-subversion legislation as he takes oath on Wednesday.
A newly elected pro-democracy lawmaker, Fernando Cheung tears an oversized mock copy of controversial, proposed anti-subversion legislation as he takes oath on Wednesday.
Lawmakers not only displayed flags declaring that Hong Kong is not a part of China but also called out for &quot;democratic self-determination&quot; for the semi-autonomous Chinese city at Wednesday&#39;s oath taking session.
Lawmakers not only displayed flags declaring that Hong Kong is not a part of China but also called out for "democratic self-determination" for the semi-autonomous Chinese city at Wednesday's oath taking session.
  • The lawmakers' original oaths were refused after they staged protests during the ceremony
  • Government gets judicial review next month

Hong Kong (CNN)Hong Kong was plunged into a constitutional crisis Tuesday as the government tried to block two democratically elected lawmakers from taking their seats in the city's parliament.

Youngspiration's Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Leung were due to retake their oaths of office Wednesday after their initial attempts were deemed unacceptable because of their curse-laden protests last week.
    A High Court judge refused officials' request for a last-minute injunction to prevent the procedure from taking place, but the government was granted the right to seek a judicial review of the matter next month.
    Swearing in

    In her initial oath, Yau described the city as the "Hong Kong special administrative region of the People's Re-f**k-ing of Chee-na," and displayed a flag reading "Hong Kong is not China."
    Leung also seemed to say "Chee-na" during his speech, which some commentators have said was a reference to a derogatory term used in Japan during World War II. Both denied using the term.
    Legislative Council President Andrew Leung had agreed to allow the lawmakers to retake their oaths, along with three others whose oaths were deemed to have been ineffective.
    He joined the Youngspiration pair as a co-defendant in the judicial review case Tuesday.
    Separation of powers

    The move by the administration to seek to overrule the legislative body sparked shock among the city's lawmakers.
    In a statement, Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok criticized the government's action for "severely damaging the separation of powers" stipulated in the city's constitution.
    He accused Hong Kong's chief executive, Leung Chun-ying, of "not only abusing the judicial process but disrespecting the legislature."
    The Democratic Party said Leung's actions showed a "total disrespect" for the Legislative Council, while Demosisto lawmaker Nathan Law, a former Umbrella Movement leader, said the lawsuit set a dangerous precedent for the future.
    Hong Kong's Department of Justice and Leung's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    CNN's Vivian Kam contributed to this report.