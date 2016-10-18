UN warns of 'fear, censorship and retaliation' in Australia

Story highlights UN investigator issues serious warning on state of human rights in Australia

New laws have a "chilling effect' on Australian human rights advocacy, he says

(CNN) Strict secrecy laws and harassment by government officials are creating an "atmosphere of fear" in Australia, a UN investigator warns.

In a damning report Tuesday, United Nations special rapporteur Michel Forst said several human rights defenders had refused to meet him because of the fear of persecution.

"Many activists spoke of an atmosphere of fear, censorship and retaliation," Forst said.

Forst has just finished a two-week tour of Australia on behalf of the UN's Human Rights Council to assess how well human rights defenders were being treated in the country.

CNN has reached out to Australian authorities for comment.

