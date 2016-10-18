Story highlights Ethiopia imposes strict measures as part of six-month "state of emergency"

Human rights activists say regulations are too broad

(CNN) Ethiopia has imposed severe regulations under a new six-month "state of emergency" as it faces unprecedented levels of unrest across the country, a first in the government's 25-year rule.

The government says the state of emergency was put in place to prevent further loss of life and property, but many activists worry the new rules serve as a way to limit criticism and allow the government to use a heavy-handed approach to opposition.

The measures, announced October 16, cut across rights of communication and assembly, and have been criticized by human rights activists. Amnesty International said they "are so broad they threaten basic human rights that must not be curtailed."

In the last month, 1,000 people have been arrested, said a mayor of a town close to Addis Ababa, according to state-affiliated media outlet FBC.

Unrest began in Ethiopia as two of the country's largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, demonstrated against sustained marginalization.

