Adolf Hitler's birth house to be demolished

Story highlights Adolf Hitler was born in Austria along the border with Germany

Officials plan to tear down his birthplace, put up another building

(CNN) The three-story house is a shade of vanilla. Its blighted windows and dirt marks show signs of age. It's just another house on the block. Nothing to see. Nothing to witness, except for the neo-Nazis who sometimes visit.

Adolf Hitler was born there in 1889.

After years of legal wrangling, the Austrian government will have the empty house demolished, Andreas Großschartner, an Interior Ministry spokesperson, said Monday.

A new building in Braunau am Inn, in western Austria along the border with Germany, will erase links to the Nazi dictator's birthplace and stop the house from becoming a shrine for neo-Nazi pilgrimage.

A 13-member commission concluded that a vacant area is not advisable since it could imply a denial of Austrian history.

