(CNN) While the trees may be telling us it's fall with their brilliant colors, summer will be making a comeback for much of the eastern half of the country early this week. If you are planning to go leaf-peeping or take a hay ride, you may need to have your Pumpkin Spiced Latte on ice. More than 25 cities could see record-high temperatures today and another 40 are looking at potential records tomorrow.

What's causing the heatwave well into October? The weather pattern plays a big role.

A "Bermuda High" has set up a southwesterly flow of air over land. As that air continually passes over hot, dry land, it picks up more heat from the earth, which has been warmed by the mid-autumn sun.

Gusty, dry winds will also increase on Tuesday along with the heat. Record warmth will settle in, with temperatures again soaring into the 80s and 90s for many locations.

Winds from the southwest turn up the heat for much of the eastern US.

The core of the warmest temperatures will reside in the South and Southeastern U.S., but record-breaking temperatures will extend north, all the way up to Chicago, and eastward to New York City and Boston.

