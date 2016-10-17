Story highlights Police have charged three men -- ages 19, 21 and 38 -- with wanton endangerment

Trinity Gay, a 15-year-old, rising high school track star, was killed in an early morning shootout

(CNN) Police arrested two more men -- a father and son -- in the shooting death of Olympic track star Tyson Gay's daughter, Trinity, who authorities say was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout in Lexington, Kentucky.

Chazerae Taylor, 38, and D'markeo Taylor, 19, are each charged with wanton endangerment in the 15-year-old's Sunday killing, police said late Sunday night.

Police also have recovered a blue Ford that matches witness descriptions of one of the cars that fled the scene following the shootout, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

From left, Chazerae Taylor, Dvonta Middlebrooks and D'Markeo Taylor have been charged with wanton endangerment.

Earlier Sunday, Lexington police located a gray Dodge Charger used in the shootout and detained two men for questioning.

Authorities later charged 21-year-old Dvonta Middlebrooks with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said. The other man was not charged.