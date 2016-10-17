Police chief group issues apology to minorities

Story highlights World's largest law enforcement organization issues an apology to minorities

Police and minority communities must forge a path to move beyond history, the group says

(CNN) The head of the world's largest law enforcement organization acknowledged and apologized on Monday "for the actions of the past and the role our profession has played in society's historical mistreatment of communities of color."

International Association of Chiefs of Police President Terrence M. Cunningham, speaking at a meeting of the group in San Diego, said the "history of the law enforcement profession is replete with examples of bravery, self-sacrifice ...," but the "history of policing has also had darker periods."

"There have been times when law enforcement officers, because of the laws enacted by federal, state, and local governments, have been the face of oppression for far too many of our fellow citizens. In the past, the laws adopted by our society have required police officers to perform many unpalatable tasks, such as ensuring legalized discrimination or even denying the basic rights of citizenship to many of our fellow Americans," said Cunningham.

The comments come at a time when activists and others have decried the shooting of unarmed black men at the hands of police. Protests have erupted in cities such as Ferguson, Missouri; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago and elsewhere.

Police body cam videos and cell phone videos have captured some of these deaths, or the aftermath.

