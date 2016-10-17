Hoboken Terminal to return to full service after train crash

Story highlights
- Train crashed into a station in Hoboken, killing one person and injuring more than 100
- The cause of the fatal crash remains under federal investigation
(CNN)Hoboken Terminal will operate Monday at full service for the first time since a deadly New Jersey commuter train crash.
During the height of rush hour on September 29, the train had hurtled past its stopping point at the Hoboken station and rammed through a passenger concourse, killing a woman waiting on the platform and injuring more than 100 others.
Weeks after the incident, the station is still undergoing repairs. Some of the pathways have been reconfigured, according to the New Jersey Transit. Starting early Monday morning, Hoboken Terminal will open six more tracks and resume full service, according to a release from the transit agency.
The cause of the fatal crash remains under federal investigation. But investigators won't be getting much help from one of the recovered data recorders.
The event data recorder retrieved from the New Jersey Transit train had not recorded any data since July, according to a source with direct knowledge of the investigation.