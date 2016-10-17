Hoboken Terminal to return to full service after train crash

Story highlights Train crashed into a station in Hoboken, killing one person and injuring more than 100

The cause of the fatal crash remains under federal investigation

(CNN) Hoboken Terminal will operate Monday at full service for the first time since a deadly New Jersey commuter train crash.

Weeks after the incident, the station is still undergoing repairs. Some of the pathways have been reconfigured, according to the New Jersey Transit. Starting early Monday morning, Hoboken Terminal will open six more tracks and resume full service, according to a release from the transit agency.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under federal investigation. But investigators won't be getting much help from one of the recovered data recorders.