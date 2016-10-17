Story highlights South Carolina's governor says it will be weeks before water is gone

Dangers from flooding remain, North Carolina's governor says

(CNN) It's been more than a week since Hurricane Matthew socked the Southeast with powerful winds and torrential rains. But parts of the region are still reeling.

North Carolina is facing devastating floods , and governors in several states are asking for help.

The storm killed 45 people in the United States. More than half of the victims were in North Carolina, where 25 people died due to Matthew, Gov. Pat McCrory said Monday, revising an earlier tally that had listed a higher death toll in the state.

Even though the weather has improved, dangers from flooding remain, the governor warned.

"Everyone assumes it's safe. It's not safe right now," he said. "If you're near water, water will kill you."