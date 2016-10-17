Testimony: Georgian charged in son's death chatted sexually with minor

Story highlights A teen witness says Justin Ross Harris asked her to perform sexual acts on him in May 2014, weeks before his son's death

A former prostitute says Harris paid her for sex in May 2014

Brunswick, Georgia (CNN) A 17-year-old-girl testified Monday that she and Justin Ross Harris, the Georgia man charged with murder in his son's death in a hot car, exchanged pictures of their private parts weeks before the boy died, and Harris wanted her to perform sexual acts on him upon learning she was underage.

"He told me he wanted me to make him a naughty old man, or something along those lines," the teenager, who was 15 when she said she messaged with Harris on May 29, 2014, said in a Brunswick, Georgia, courtroom.

The witness said she first lied when she told Harris that she was 18. Harris, who said he was 33, first sent her a picture of his private parts and she responded with a picture of her private parts on Whisper, an app that encourages people to tell secrets, she testified. But later in the conversation, she said she told Harris she was 15.

The girl answered yes and became emotional when Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Chuck Boring asked whether there were "some things in that chat about what he wants to do to you as a 15-year-old girl."

The teenager was one of several prosecution witnesses in Harris' five-week jury trial, including a 22-year-old woman who testified she had a one-night stand with Harris on the sofa of his apartment in 2013. A detective also testified he interviewed a former prostitute who said Harris paid her $125 for a 30-minute session on May 31, 2014, two days after Harris allegedly exchanged the messages with the minor.

