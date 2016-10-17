Man sentenced in road rage shooting involving George Zimmerman

Story highlights "He joyfully bragged about killing me," Zimmerman says in court

(CNN) The man convicted of shooting at George Zimmerman in a road rage incident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, Florida authorities said Monday.

Matthew Apperson was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in September. In addition to the 20-year sentence, he was also given a 15-year concurrent sentence for aggravated assault stemming from the same incident, Seminole County State Attorney spokeswoman Lynne Bumpus-Hooper said.

The road rage incident happened in Lake Mary, Florida, in May 2015.

Zimmerman testified that Apperson followed him, flashing his lights and honking his horn. Apperson pulled up beside Zimmerman and shot at him, but the bullet missed, Zimmerman said. He was cut by glass from a shattered window.

Speaking in court before the sentencing Monday, Zimmerman thanked jurors for convicting Apperson, who he said "showed absolutely no care for human life."

