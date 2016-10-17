600-year-old New Jersey oak tree will come down

Story highlights Summer heat kills white oak tree that shaped a community's image

Its wood will be saved and put to use in as yet undecided ways

Basking Ridge, New Jersey (CNN) Revolutionary War soldiers are buried beneath its shade. The tree stood when settlers bought the land from a Native American chief in 1717. A community was built around this tree.

"It's been here about 600 years, and about 300 years ago a little log cabin church was built under it for settlers and an entire town was built up around that church beside that tree," said Dennis Jones, the pastor at Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church.

A 600-year-old white oak tree has been central to what some call a "Norman Rockwell-esque" town, Basking Ridge, where police officer's uniforms bear the town's oak leaf insignia, and now the community prepares to say its goodbyes.

The tree ultimately succumbed to the effects of its urban surroundings, according to lead arborist on the project, Rob Gillies. Like a house plant that outgrows its pot, the extensive roots of the great white oak could no longer sustain themselves at the community's center. The roots' growth is blocked by the cemetery inhabitants and there are no neighboring trees to support it, Gillies said.

The tree was hit by a combination of age, hot weather and a sudden rain.

"The fact that it survived this long is remarkable."

