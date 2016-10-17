Breaking News

100 books for a lifetime of cooking and drinking

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 5:44 AM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

Amazon senior editor Seira Wilson picked 100 books to cover a lifetime of eating and drinking. &quot;Joy the Baker Homemade Decadence: Irresistibly Sweet, Salty, Gooey, Sticky, Fluffy, Creamy, Crunchy Treats&quot; is one of the baking category recommendations. Click through the gallery to see 19 more selections from the list.
Story highlights

  • Amazon picked 100 books to cover a lifetime of eating and drinking
  • Baking, booze, barbecue and burgers are among the topics covered

(CNN)Chef Traci Des Jardins' most treasured cookbook is a battle-worn copy of "The Joy of Cooking."

San Francisco-based Des Jardins started cooking and baking with her mother by the time she was 3, and her mother rebound her original copy and gave it to her for Christmas a few years ago.
    "It's quite precious," she told CNN.
    "I have always used it to this day because of the breadth of information in it. You can find a reference to so many basic cooking time, temperatures, methods and products in it."
    As Amazon releases its "100 books for a Lifetime of Eating and Drinking," there are many works that food professionals and everyday lovers of food will recognize on the list, including "The Joy of Cooking," "The Fannie Farmer Cookbook" and "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."
    And there are those niche books, such as "The Drunken Botanist," "Jerusalem" and "The Slanted Door: Modern Vietnamese Food," which can open one's eyes and taste buds to new flavors and communities.
    "The idea was to come up with a list that would be inspirational, educational, have a lot of variety and be a lot of fun," said Seira Wilson, Amazon's senior books editor. "If you had one bookshelf of cookbooks for your whole life, I would want this to be the list."
    Inspired by the list, CNN asked food professionals for their favorite food books, the ones that have been essential to their foodie souls.
    For some, it's the book that introduced them to food, while for others it's the technique they picked up or stories within the cookbooks that touched their hearts. (Some made the Amazon list, and some did not.)

    Favorites of the foodies

    Wilson's pick is Tyler Florence's "Real Kitchen." "I spent 30 bucks on it over a decade ago and I still have it."
    "It's the first cookbook I ever bought, and I still make his lasagna," she said. "It made me realize I could try a lot of things and some are going to work and some are not, but it's still more fun than making the same things over and over."
    New Orleans-born and bred cooking instructor, author and radio host Poppy Tooker feels fortunate that she took "Making of A Cook" author Madeleine Kamman's professional cooking course in the 1980s. The French-born Kamman used her own book as the text, and it's since been updated.
    "There isn't a food chemistry question, correct cooking, baking or roasting temperature that isn't contained within the 500+ pages of this book, along with a lot of food history as well," Tooker says. "It is the single book that I consistently reach for when I'm not sure of some classic recipe or technique."
    "The Lee Bros. Southern Cookbook: Stories And Recipes For Southerners And Would-Be Southerners," by Matt Lee and Ted Lee, had a profound impact on Kat Kinsman, Extra Crispy's senior food and drinks editor and former managing editor at CNN's Eatocracy.
    "I grew up in northern Kentucky with a serious regional identity crisis. Even lifelong residents can't really tell you if it's the South, Midwest, North -- it's its own place," said Kinsman, whose book "Hi, Anxiety," will be published in November. "But outsiders don't know that, and they expect you to be able to whip out some biscuits, have an appreciation for butter beans and watermelon pickles and whatnot. And to compound matters, I married into a Southern family."
    The answer, she said, was the Lee brothers' book. "From it, I learned to pickle, can, preserve, braise collards, make corncob wine, even fry chicken, like everyone assumes Kentuckians do on a nightly basis. It didn't just fill the gaps in my culinary knowledge, it gave me a whole new key to play in."
    The Edna Lewis classic, "The Taste of County Cooking," is Davia Nelson's pick. Nelson is one of the Kitchen Sisters, which produces the duPont-Columbia University Award-winning series, "Hidden Kitchens" and other radio programs.
    An African-American chef, Lewis wrote of her life growing up in Freetown, Virginia, a post-slavery community of freed slaves, sharing how her community was organized around the farm, food and the seasons, said Nelson, who later recorded an oral history with Lewis.
    Lewis, who led kitchens in Manhattan and Brooklyn, "was one of the first people who told me the story behind food and community, prompting me and my fellow Kitchen Sister, radio producer Nikki Silva, to start asking people to tell us about their hidden kitchens and who glues your community together through food," said Nelson. "She opened a door for me."
    Don't have a favorite cookbook or foodie memoir yet? Here are 100 ways to be inspired to cook and eat, organized by category.

    Amazon's 100 books about food and drink

    Baking
    The Baking Bible
    Baking: From My Home to Yours
    The Bread Baker's Apprentice, 15th Anniversary Edition: Mastering the Art of Extraordinary Bread
    How to Be a Domestic Goddess: Baking and the Art of Comfort Cooking
    Hello, Cupcake!: Irresistibly Playful Creations Anyone Can Make
    Joy the Baker Homemade Decadence: Irresistibly Sweet, Salty, Gooey, Sticky, Fluffy, Creamy, Crunchy Treats
    Barbecue
    Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto
    The Barbecue! Bible
    Booze
    Bitters: A Spirited History of a Classic Cure-All, with Cocktails, Recipes, and Formulas
    The Dead Rabbit Drinks Manual: Secret Recipes and Barroom Tales from Two Belfast Boys Who Conquered the Cocktail World
    Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails
    The Drunken Botanist
    Liquid Intelligence: The Art and Science of the Perfect Cocktail
    The Ultimate Bar Book: The Comprehensive Guide to Over 1,000 Cocktails
    Wine and War: The French, the Nazis, and the Battle for France's Greatest Treasure
    Wine Folly: The Essential Guide to Wine
    Breakfast
    Brunch at Bobby's: 140 Recipes for the Best Part of the Weekend
    Burgers
    The Bob's Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers
    Classics
    The Art of Simple Food: Notes, Lessons, and Recipes from a Delicious Revolution
    Escoffier
    The Fannie Farmer Cookbook: Anniversary
    The Joy of Cooking (75th anniversary edition)
    Mastering the Art of French Cooking (two-volume set)
    Food memoir
    The Apprentice: My Life in the Kitchen
    Blood, Bones & Butter: The Inadvertent Education of a Reluctant Chef
    The Devil in the Kitchen: Sex, Pain, Madness, and the Making of a Great Chef
    Heat: An Amateur's Adventures as Kitchen Slave, Line Cook, Pasta-Maker, and Apprentice to a Dante-Quoting Butcher in Tuscany
    Kitchen Confidential Updated Edition: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly
    The Making of a Chef: Mastering Heat at the Culinary Institute of America
    The Man Who Ate Everything
    My Life in France
    Tender at the Bone: Growing Up at the Table
    Yes, Chef: A Memoir
    Food writing
    Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life
    The Art of Eating: 50th Anniversary Edition
    The Omnivore's Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals
    Foodie cookbook
    elBulli 2005-2011
    The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science
    The French Laundry Cookbook
    Modernist Cuisine: The Art and Science of Cooking
    The NoMad Cookbook
    The Professional Chef, 9th edition
    Prune
    The Whole Beast: Nose to Tail Eating
    General cooking
    Appetites: A Cookbook
    The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook
    Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
    Food52 Genius Recipes: 100 Recipes That Will Change the Way You Cook
    Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking: Everything You Need to Know to Make Fabulous Food
    How to Cook Everything: 2,000 Simple Recipes for Great Food,10th Anniversary Edition
    The Pioneer Woman Cooks: A Year of Holidays: 140 Step-by-Step Recipes for Simple, Scrumptious Celebrations
    The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook: Recipes and Wisdom from an Obsessive Home Cook
    Light cooking
    The Skinnytaste Cookbook: Light on Calories, Big on Flavor
    Paleo
    Against All Grain: Delectable Paleo Recipes to Eat Well & Feel Great
    Reference
    The Flavor Bible: The Essential Guide to Culinary Creativity, Based on the Wisdom of America's Most Imaginative Chefs
    The Food Substitutions Bible: More Than 6,500 Substitutions for Ingredients, Equipment and Techniques
    Larousse Gastronomique: The World's Greatest Culinary Encyclopedia, Completely Revised and Updated
    1,000 Foods To Eat Before You Die: A Food Lover's Life List
    Regional
    A Taste of Cowboy: Ranch Recipes and Tales from the Trail
    Chez Panisse Menu Cookbook
    The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem
    Smoke and Pickles: Recipes and Stories from a New Southern Kitchen
    Heritage
    The Taste of Country Cooking: 30th Anniversary Edition
    The Zuni Cafe Cookbook: A Compendium of Recipes and Cooking Lessons from San Francisco's Beloved Resturant
    Seafood
    Le Bernardin Cookbook: Four-Star Simplicity
    Vegan
    The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Over 100 Vegan Recipes to Glow from the Inside Out
    Thug Kitchen: The Official Cookbook: Eat Like You Give a F*ck
    Vegetables
    The Vegetable Butcher: How to Select, Prep, Slice, Dice, and Masterfully Cook Vegetables from Artichokes to Zucchini
    Vegetarian
    The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook
    The Forest Feast: Simple Vegetarian Recipes from My Cabin in the Woods
    The Moosewood Cookbook: 40th Anniversary Edition
    Plenty: Vibrant Vegetable Recipes from London's Ottolenghi
    World/Asia
    Lucky Peach Presents 101 Easy Asian Recipes
    Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking
    Momofuku
    Maangchi's Real Korean Cooking: Authentic Dishes for the Home Cook
    The Slanted Door: Modern Vietnamese Food
    All Under Heaven: Recipes from the 35 Cuisines of China
    Pok Pok: Food and Stories from the Streets, Homes, and Roadside Restaurants of Thailand
    World/French
    Daniel: My French Cuisine
    A Kitchen in France: A Year of Cooking in My Farmhouse
    My Paris Kitchen: Recipes and Stories
    Essential Pépin: More Than 700 All-Time Favorites from My Life in Food
    World
    The Foods of the Greek Islands: Cooking and Culture at the Crossroads of the Mediterranean
    Madhur Jaffrey Indian Cooking
    The Complete Irish Pub Cookbook
    Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking
    Lidia's Mastering the Art of Italian Cuisine: Everything You Need to Know to Be a Great Italian Cook
    Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking
    Molto Italiano: 327 Simple Italian Recipes to Cook at Home
    Jerusalem: A Cookbook
    Pati's Mexican Table: The Secrets of Real Mexican Home Cooking
    Authentic Mexican 20th Anniversary Ed: Regional Cooking from the Heart of Mexico
    The Food of Morocco
    The Nordic Cookbook
    Taste of Persia: A Cook's Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan
    Peru: The Cookbook
    Polska: New Polish Cooking
    Please to the Table: The Russian Cookbook