Breaking News

Nick Kyrgios banned for not trying in tennis match, urged to see psychologist

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 7:38 AM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nick Kyrgios was banned eight weeks and given a fine of $25,000 for not trying in a match at last week&#39;s Shanghai Masters. The suspension will be reduced if he works with a sports psychologist.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
Nick Kyrgios was banned eight weeks and given a fine of $25,000 for not trying in a match at last week's Shanghai Masters. The suspension will be reduced if he works with a sports psychologist.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Kyrgios has one of the most devastating serves in the game. But trailing 3-1 and facing a break point in the second round, he simply tapped his serve over the net, began walking to his chair and let unheralded foe Mischa Zverev hit a winner. He lost in 48 minutes and shouted at a fan.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
Kyrgios has one of the most devastating serves in the game. But trailing 3-1 and facing a break point in the second round, he simply tapped his serve over the net, began walking to his chair and let unheralded foe Mischa Zverev hit a winner. He lost in 48 minutes and shouted at a fan.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Earlier this month Kyrgios and his fans in Tokyo were all smiles after he won the title in Japan. It was the third and biggest title of his career.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
Earlier this month Kyrgios and his fans in Tokyo were all smiles after he won the title in Japan. It was the third and biggest title of his career.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Kyrgios beat Belgium&#39;s David Goffin in the final, hitting 25 aces. He moved to a career-high 14th in the rankings and boosted his chances of qualifying for the ATP year-end finals.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
Kyrgios beat Belgium's David Goffin in the final, hitting 25 aces. He moved to a career-high 14th in the rankings and boosted his chances of qualifying for the ATP year-end finals.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
It was indeed a great week for Kyrgios -- after controversy continued to follow him this year. Seven-time grand slam winner John McEnroe criticized him after Kyrgios retired hurt at the US Open.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
It was indeed a great week for Kyrgios -- after controversy continued to follow him this year. Seven-time grand slam winner John McEnroe criticized him after Kyrgios retired hurt at the US Open.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
And after he lost to Andy Murray at Wimbledon in straight sets and in under 1:45 in July, McEnroe also ripped into the 21-year-old.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
And after he lost to Andy Murray at Wimbledon in straight sets and in under 1:45 in July, McEnroe also ripped into the 21-year-old.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Kyrgios said after the defeat to Murray that he didn&#39;t love tennis and said later in the season he planned on quitting tennis at the age of 27.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
Kyrgios said after the defeat to Murray that he didn't love tennis and said later in the season he planned on quitting tennis at the age of 27.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Kyrgios received a fine from the ATP last year after his lewd sledge aimed at the direction of Stan Wawrinka and his girlfriend during a tournament in Montreal.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
Kyrgios received a fine from the ATP last year after his lewd sledge aimed at the direction of Stan Wawrinka and his girlfriend during a tournament in Montreal.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
However, Kyrgios can play and his week in Tokyo was devoid of any such controversy. Besides the victory in Japan, he has also won titles in Atlanta and Marseille.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
However, Kyrgios can play and his week in Tokyo was devoid of any such controversy. Besides the victory in Japan, he has also won titles in Atlanta and Marseille.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
He did get the better of Murray at the Hopman Cup, an Australian Open warmup, in January.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
He did get the better of Murray at the Hopman Cup, an Australian Open warmup, in January.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Kyrgios owns wins over other members of the &quot;Big Four,&quot; having dispatched Roger Federer in Madrid last year.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
Kyrgios owns wins over other members of the "Big Four," having dispatched Roger Federer in Madrid last year.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Perhaps his most memorable win came against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014. Kyrgios -- a former junior No. 1 -- prevailed in four sets at the All England Club.
Photos: Kyrgios urged to see sports psychologist
Perhaps his most memorable win came against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014. Kyrgios -- a former junior No. 1 -- prevailed in four sets at the All England Club.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Kyrgios ShanghaiKyrgios serveKygrios selfieKyrgios TokyoKyrgios Marchenkowimbledon Nick Kyrgios 15 what a shot 0510KyrgiosNick Kyrgios smilesmurray kyrgiosKyrgios Miami 5Kyrgios nadal

Story highlights

  • Kyrgios banned for eight weeks, $25,000 fine
  • Can reduce ban to three weeks if sees psychologist
  • Australian punished for not trying during match
  • Was given fines and a suspended ban last year

London (CNN)Nick Kyrgios was banned for eight weeks by the ATP World Tour after his latest instance of bad behavior at the Shanghai Masters, where he failed to "give best efforts" and barely tried at times during his match. The men's tour urged the combustible Australian to consult a sports psychologist.

In a statement on Monday, the ATP said the talented 21-year-old was found to have committed the major offense of "Conduct Contrary to the Integrity of the Game."
    Kyrgios was fined an additional $25,000 to the $16,500 he picked up on site in Shanghai and is suspended for eight tournament weeks, though that can be reduced to three weeks providing he "enters a plan of care under the direction of a sports psychologist, or an equivalent plan approved by the ATP."
    READ: Kyrgios fined by ATP last week

    Contrite

    Read More
    Tennis Australia lent its support to Kyrgios, saying the Australian has agreed to seek "appropriate professional advice," in which case Kyrgios would be eligible to return on November 7. By that time, though, the regular season will be over and Kyrgios will have missed his chance -- slim as it was -- to qualify for the year-end ATP World Tour Finals.
    In a contrite statement on his website, Kyrgios accepted the ban and said he will be back stronger in 2017.
    "Following the ATP's decision today I would like to take this opportunity to apologize again for the circumstances in Shanghai," the world No. 14 said.
    "The season has been a long one as I battled several injuries and other challenges towards the end of the summer. The Asian circuit was particularly tough after the long week and win in Tokyo and with the travel throughout the continent, my body finally just gave out in Shanghai both physically and mentally.
    "This is no excuse, and I know very well that I need to apologize to the fans -- in Shanghai and in other parts of the world -- as well as the tournament organizers in Shanghai who do an amazing job," said Kyrgios, who is without a coach.

    Tapping ball over the net

    The incidents occurred in his encounter with German Mischa Zverev, in which he tapped his serve over the net several times and at one stage even walked to his chair as Zverev's serve was on its way toward him. He exited in a quick 48 minutes to the player then ranked 110th and shouted at a fan who implored him to "respect the game."
    In his post-match press conference, Kyrgios said he didn't owe tennis fans who had paid money to watch him "anything." It all came after Kyrgios won the biggest title of his career in Tokyo days earlier.
    He kept his composure throughout in Japan -- and even drew plaudits for throwing a water bottle into the stands to help a supporter in distress.
    Read: Uplifting week for Kyrgios
    Chris Kermode, the ATP's executive chairman and president, called Kyrgios' display "unacceptable" and "disrespectful." But he hoped Monday's decision would help Kyrgios in the future.
    "Nick's conduct in Shanghai was unacceptable, disrespectful to the sport and its fans," he said in a statement released on the ATP's Twitter feed.
    "We take these matters very seriously and he has since apologized for his actions. Nick is a phenomenal talent and our hope is that he uses this time away from the Tour constructively, and with some support, is able to return to competition with an improved mindset and stronger than ever before."

    Previous history

    It is certainly not the first time Kyrgios has been penalized by the ATP for his actions.
    In 2015, he was given a 28-day ban and a $25,000 fine, both suspended for six months, after an incident in Montreal when he directed unsavory comments towards his opponent Stan Wawrinka, regarding the Swiss' girlfriend.
    He was fined for swearing at Wimbledon this summer and in 2015, he was accused of not trying during a match against Richard Gasquet. He denied the charge.
    Kyrgios's actions are reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s when the likes of John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors were suspended for bad behavior.
    But unlike Kyrgios, McEnroe -- famously dubbed "super brat" during his playing days -- and Connors could never be accused of not trying. McEnroe, now a prominent TV analyst, criticized Kyrgios after his defeats this year at Wimbledon and the US Open.

    "Truly sorry"

    "I of course know how important the fans are to the success of our sport and I personally love the interaction with fans in the many different cities throughout the world on the tennis circuit," Kyrgios continued on his website.
    "I am someone who gives a huge amount of time to my fans because I love and value their support. Their energy is what motivates me to reach for the top of the game. I regret that my year is ending this way and that I will not have a chance to continue chasing the ATP Finals.
    "This was an important goal for me. I do understand and respect the decision by the ATP and I will use this time off to improve on and off the court. I am truly sorry and look forward to returning in 2017."