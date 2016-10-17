Breaking News

CNN Student News - October 18, 2016

Updated 4:56 PM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

October 18, 2016

This Tuesday, our coverage begins in Mosul, where a battle has begun that could signal the beginning of the end for ISIS in Iraq. We also explore a significant step forward in China's space program, and we show you how one U.S. community has been affected by the nation's heroin epidemic.
