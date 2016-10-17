Photos: What a shot! 38 amazing sports photos The Chicago Cubs celebrate around pitcher Aroldis Chapman after closing out their playoff series in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 11. Hide Caption 1 of 38

Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, dressed up as a dinosaur, warms up before an NFL game against the New York Jets on Monday, October 17. It was his punishment for losing a friendly throwing competition.

Gavin Sheehan and his horse, Masterson, fall during a hurdles race in Sunbury, England, on Sunday, October 16.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham sticks his head through a sideline kicking net after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against Baltimore on Sunday, October 16. Beckham and the net have had an interesting relationship, to say the least. Beckham attacked the net in anger three weeks ago, and then he hugged the net to "make up" last week. This time around, he even got on one knee in a mock proposal.

Retiring baseball star David Ortiz tips his cap to the home fans in Boston after playing his final game on Monday, October 10. Ortiz and the Red Sox were swept by Cleveland in the American League playoffs.

San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL game at Buffalo on Sunday, October 16. Kaepernick was starting his first game for the 49ers since his protest began in August.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky walks onto the ice before the start of an NHL game in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, October 13.

San Francisco outfielder Gregor Blanco can't prevent a Kris Bryant home run during Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday, October 10.

German judoka Jacqueline Lisson, in blue, tries to submit Italy's Anna Righetti during a tournament in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, October 15.

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby skates with the Stanley Cup during pregame ceremonies on Thursday, October 13. The Penguins were raising their championship banner before the first home game of the new season.

North Carolina State kicker Kyle Bambard misses a last-second field goal at Clemson on Saturday, October 15. Clemson went on to win in overtime and preserve its undefeated record.

Aric Almirola's car plows through the infield at Kansas Speedway after colliding with David Ragan (No. 23) during a NASCAR Sprint Cup race on Sunday, October 16.

Boston's Amir Johnson blocks Brooklyn's Anthony Bennett during an NBA preseason game in New York on Thursday, October 13.

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the Sprint Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, October 16.

Ole Miss wide receiver Markell Pack is tackled by Arkansas defenders during a college football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday, October 15.

Scoreboard operators watch the English cricket team play the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Saturday, October 15.

Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses flips after scoring a goal against Leicester City on Saturday, October 15. The match in London pitted the last two Premier League champions against each other. Chelsea won 3-0.

The Windsor Spitfires warm up before an Ontario Hockey League game on Friday, October 14.

Panathinaikos forward Chris Singleton is surrounded by Zalgiris defenders during a EuroLeague game in Athens, Greece, on Friday, October 14.

Novak Djokovic, the world's No. 1 tennis player, is reflected off the glass in the stadium as he plays a match in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, October 15.

Tim Tebow crashes into the outfield wall as he tries to catch a fly ball during a minor-league baseball game in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, October 11. The former Heisman Trophy winner, who last played in the NFL in 2012, is now giving pro baseball a shot.

Minnesota forward Maya Moore is trapped by Los Angeles' Alana Beard, left, and Nneka Ogwumike during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Friday, October 14. The series is tied 2-2 going into the final game on Thursday.

A Chicago Bears fan watches a game against Jacksonville on Sunday, October 16.

Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel tries to make a catch at Wisconsin on Saturday, October 15.

A dog watches an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, October 14. "I wasn't trying to do this, but it looks like I caught a service dog watching (Roman) Josi carry the puck up ice," tweeted Jim Diamond, who covers the Nashville Predators for the Associated Press. "And over the Pedigree sign too." Diamond met the dog, Annie, and her owner during the game. It was Annie's first game -- and she was not a Pedigree plant. "Just a crazy coincidence," Diamond wrote.

Tottenham's Dele Alli tries to shoot past West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster during a Premier League match in West Bromwich, England, on Saturday, October 15.

Alexander Zverev breaks his racket in frustration during a match in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, October 13.

Jonathan Paredes dives off a cliff in Shirahima, Japan, on Saturday, October 15. It was the eighth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

While playing an NFL game at Miami, Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown pays homage to two sports figures who passed away at an early age this year. On his cleats were MMA fighter Kimbo Slice, left, and baseball pitcher Jose Fernandez. Slice, 42, was an Internet sensation from the Miami area. Fernandez, 24, was an All-Star with the Miami Marlins.

Shane Byrne practices Saturday, October 15, for a British Superbike race in Longfield, England.

Cleveland's Francisco Lindor celebrates a two-run homer in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday, October 14. The Indians won 2-0.

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona warms up before a charity match in Rome on Wednesday, October 12.

Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis is grabbed by Akron defenders during a college football game in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, October 15.

Gabriel Lott jumps off a mountain near Zhangjiajie, China, during the World Wingsuit Championship on Thursday, October 13.

Alex Carey catches a ball during a one-day cricket match in Sydney between South Australia and New South Wales on Wednesday, October 12.

An Argentina fan holds a sign for superstar Lionel Messi before a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Tuesday, October 11.

Baylor quarterback Seth Russell scores over Kansas linebacker Mike Lee during a college football game in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, October 15.