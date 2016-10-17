Breaking News

Gary Hunt wins record sixth World Cliff Diving Series crown

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 2:02 PM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Meet the athletes who throw themselves into the sea. The Cliff Diving World Series sees some of the world&#39;s most fearless competitors acrobatically descend from heights of up to 28 meters. Here, American Cesilie Carlton, placed third in the 2016 women&#39;s standings, plunges into the water from 21.5m on October 16.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Shirahama, JapanMeet the athletes who throw themselves into the sea. The Cliff Diving World Series sees some of the world's most fearless competitors acrobatically descend from heights of up to 28 meters. Here, American Cesilie Carlton, placed third in the 2016 women's standings, plunges into the water from 21.5m on October 16.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Britain&#39;s Gary Hunt was crowned champion with one round of the series remaining, after a third-place finish in Japan. Hunt&#39;s victory marked a record sixth series title, making him the most successful competitor in the sport&#39;s history.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Shirahama, JapanBritain's Gary Hunt was crowned champion with one round of the series remaining, after a third-place finish in Japan. Hunt's victory marked a record sixth series title, making him the most successful competitor in the sport's history.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Each competition is preceded by warm-up events at nearby locations. For example, Mount Fuji served as a towering backdrop for the eighth round.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Shirahama, JapanEach competition is preceded by warm-up events at nearby locations. For example, Mount Fuji served as a towering backdrop for the eighth round.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Here, Hunt prepares to jump from the 27.5-meter platform on the Tour Saint-Nicolas at the fourth stop on the tour in July, where he picked up his third successive win.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
La Rochelle, FranceHere, Hunt prepares to jump from the 27.5-meter platform on the Tour Saint-Nicolas at the fourth stop on the tour in July, where he picked up his third successive win.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Alessandro de Rose prepares an armstand dive from the 27-meter platform during August&#39;s event. The Italian wildcard entry finished fourth, as Russia&#39;s Artem Silchenko ended Hunt&#39;s winning run.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Polignano a Mare, ItalyAlessandro de Rose prepares an armstand dive from the 27-meter platform during August's event. The Italian wildcard entry finished fourth, as Russia's Artem Silchenko ended Hunt's winning run.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Mexican diver Jonathan Paredes, who finished third, launches himself from the city walls.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Polignano a Mare, ItalyMexican diver Jonathan Paredes, who finished third, launches himself from the city walls.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Britain&#39;s Blake Aldridge dives from 26 meters at Chepstow Castle at his home event in Pembrokeshire, where he placed eighth in September.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Pembrokeshire, WalesBritain's Blake Aldridge dives from 26 meters at Chepstow Castle at his home event in Pembrokeshire, where he placed eighth in September.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Hunt (pictured) was second behind Czech Michal Navratil in front of a sellout crowd.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Pembrokeshire, WalesHunt (pictured) was second behind Czech Michal Navratil in front of a sellout crowd.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Nine divers jump 22 meters off a sea stack at Islet Franca do Campo prior to July&#39;s third stop in Portugal, where Hunt and Australian rookie Rhiannan Iffland -- who leads the women&#39;s championship -- both triumphed.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Azores, PortugalNine divers jump 22 meters off a sea stack at Islet Franca do Campo prior to July's third stop in Portugal, where Hunt and Australian rookie Rhiannan Iffland -- who leads the women's championship -- both triumphed.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2013/10/23/sport/orlando-duque-cliff-diving-colombia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Veteran Colombian diver Orlando Duque&lt;/a&gt; dives from the famous 16th century Mostar Bridge in Eastern Europe. Having stood for 427 years, the bridge was destroyed in 1993 during the Croat-Bosniak War, but reconstructed by 2004.
Photos: Photos from the ledge
Mostar, Bosnia and HerzegovinaVeteran Colombian diver Orlando Duque dives from the famous 16th century Mostar Bridge in Eastern Europe. Having stood for 427 years, the bridge was destroyed in 1993 during the Croat-Bosniak War, but reconstructed by 2004.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
cliff diving gal 7cliff diving gal 12cliff diving gal 3cliff diving gal 12cliff diving gal 1cliff diving gal 4cliff diving gal 2cliff diving gal 5cliff diving gal 6cliff diving gal 8
Having traveled to breathtaking spots around the globe, the Cliff Diving World Series visited Shirahama, Japan, for the penultimate round of competition on October 16.