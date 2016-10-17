Photos: Photos from the ledge Shirahama, Japan – Meet the athletes who throw themselves into the sea. The Cliff Diving World Series sees some of the world's most fearless competitors acrobatically descend from heights of up to 28 meters. Here, American Cesilie Carlton, placed third in the 2016 women's standings, plunges into the water from 21.5m on October 16. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Shirahama, Japan – Britain's Gary Hunt was crowned champion with one round of the series remaining, after a third-place finish in Japan. Hunt's victory marked a record sixth series title, making him the most successful competitor in the sport's history.

Shirahama, Japan – Each competition is preceded by warm-up events at nearby locations. For example, Mount Fuji served as a towering backdrop for the eighth round.

La Rochelle, France – Here, Hunt prepares to jump from the 27.5-meter platform on the Tour Saint-Nicolas at the fourth stop on the tour in July, where he picked up his third successive win.

Polignano a Mare, Italy – Alessandro de Rose prepares an armstand dive from the 27-meter platform during August's event. The Italian wildcard entry finished fourth, as Russia's Artem Silchenko ended Hunt's winning run.

Polignano a Mare, Italy – Mexican diver Jonathan Paredes, who finished third, launches himself from the city walls.

Pembrokeshire, Wales – Britain's Blake Aldridge dives from 26 meters at Chepstow Castle at his home event in Pembrokeshire, where he placed eighth in September.

Pembrokeshire, Wales – Hunt (pictured) was second behind Czech Michal Navratil in front of a sellout crowd.

Azores, Portugal – Nine divers jump 22 meters off a sea stack at Islet Franca do Campo prior to July's third stop in Portugal, where Hunt and Australian rookie Rhiannan Iffland -- who leads the women's championship -- both triumphed.