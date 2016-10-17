Virginia poll: Clinton leads Trump by 15 points

Story highlights Hillary Clinton holds a 15-point lead over Donald Trump in a new Virginia poll released Monday

Support for Trump has collapsed following the release of the "Access Hollywood" recording from 2005

(CNN) A new poll of Virginia shows Hillary Clinton with a big 15-point lead over Donald Trump in a state that just a few years ago was considered one of the more competitive battlegrounds.

According to the poll, released Monday by Christopher Newport University's Wason Center , Clinton leads Trump 44% to 29% in a four-way race among likely voters in Virginia. Libertarian Gary Johnson received 11% support, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 2% and independent Evan McMullin garnered 3%.

By contrast, Barack Obama carried Virginia over Mitt Romney by just under 4 percentage points in 2012, and by just over 6 percentage points against John McCain in 2008.

The new CNU poll shows that Clinton's lead over Trump expanded from a 7-percentage point lead she held in early October, when another poll found Clinton leading Trump 42% to 35% in the state at the time.

