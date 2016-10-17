US forces get ever closer to danger in Mosul

Story highlights Approximately 100 to 200 US Special Operations Forces in northern Iraq are working as advisers

Washington (CNN) While the Pentagon emphasizes Iraqi forces are leading the charge into Mosul, it is clear US troops will be heavily involved in the efforts to wrest the city back from ISIS.

"Americans are in harm's way as part of this fight," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook acknowledged Monday, though he added, "There are specific steps that have been taken, and protocols in place, for us to try and reduce the risk to Americans because this is Iraqis in the lead."

A day after the assault on Iraq's second-largest city began, US forces are visibly providing a supporting role to the local troops. Approximately 100 to 200 US Special Operations Forces in northern Iraq are working as advisers to Iraqi and Kurdish Peshmerga units.

A small number of US forces will serve as forward air controllers to call in the locations of ISIS targets for airstrikes. There are also US artillery units at locations both north and south of Mosul that are striking targets.

