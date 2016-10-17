Tim Kaine joins MC Hammer for Clinton fundraiser

Story highlights Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine joined hip hop icon MC Hammer for a Hillary Clinton fundraiser Sunday

The duo attended the dinner, costing $50,000 per person

(CNN) Sen. Tim Kaine got some Hammer Time Sunday evening.

MC Hammer was one of about 15 guests at a Hillary Clinton fundraising dinner featuring the Democratic vice presidential nominee in Leesburg, Virginia, costing $50,000 a person.

Hammer tweeted a photo from the event: "Dinner with Sen. Kaine (& friends ) being reminded that were not at the Victory line but must be diligent & vigorous in our pursuit."

Dinner with Sen. Kaine (& friends ) being reminded that were not at the Victory line but must be diligent & vigorous in our pursuit.#360Wise pic.twitter.com/UtcdyWaVR4 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) October 17, 2016

"That was fun," Kaine told reporters on his way into his Senate office Monday morning.

It's not the first time Kaine has hung out with the hip-hop icon.