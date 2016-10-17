Brownstein: GOP must embrace broader policy agenda

Story highlights Ron Brownstein is a journalist at The Atlantic

Brownstein says the Republican Party risks further alienating potential voters

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for David Axelrod.

Chicago (CNN) The Republican Party will not win the presidency unless it embraces a broader policy agenda that resonates beyond the older, predominately white voters that make up a large but shrinking core of the party's base of support, according to one of the leading observers of American politics today.

"I think the message of this [election] is that ... Republicans have to find a way to talk to a changing America," Ron Brownstein, columnist at The Atlantic and longtime political journalist, told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Republicans themselves recognized this threat to their future, which is why the party released an "autopsy" of the 2012 presidential campaign that called for immigration reform and an embrace of minority voters, among other things.

The problem, Brownstein argues, is that Republicans feared that supporting those policies would only have resulted in a more disaffected and potentially mutinous base of voters.

"Because so many in the party did not want to go down the policy road that that analysis entailed," Brownstein said, "They kind of grabbed onto another theory, which said, 'No, no, no. The problem isn't that we don't get enough minority, or millennial, or socially liberal whites. It's that we don't turn out enough of our culturally conservative base.'"

Read More