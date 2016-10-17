When is the final presidential debate and what are the topics

Story highlights
- The last of three debates is on Wednesday
- Here's how to watch it on CNN
Washington (CNN)It's happening: the final presidential debate.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are scheduled to cap off the last of three official presidential debates on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.
CNN will air the event in its entirety on its networks as well as through a live stream on CNN.com. CNN Politics will host a live blog offering instant analysis and reaction as the debate unfolds at the top of the page, and CNN's Reality Check Team will also conduct live fact-checking.
The Commission on Presidential Debates, a bipartisan organization that manages the official contests, will host the 90-minute, commercial-free event at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.
Fox News' Chris Wallace is slated to moderate the debate. He announced his intended topics for the debate last week. They are debt and entitlements, immigration, economy, Supreme Court, foreign hot spots and fitness to be president.
This final debate will be a return to the format from the first presidential debate. Clinton and Trump will each face direct questions from the moderator for six, 15-minute periods, each corresponding to one of Wallace's six announced topics, although those are subject to changes. Both candidates will have two minutes to answer, and then the discussion will move forward as the moderator allows.
Third-party candidates like Gary Johnson, Jill Stein and Evan McMullin failed to qualify for this event due to low polling, meaning they will ultimately not join Clinton and Trump on stage for any of the official events.
Less than a month away from Election Day, this will be the last chance voters get to see Clinton and Trump face off, side-by-side.