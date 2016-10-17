Final presidential debate: How to watch on CNN

Story highlights The last of three debates is on Wednesday

Washington (CNN) It's happening: the final presidential debate.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are scheduled to cap off the last of three official presidential debates on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

CNN will air the event in its entirety on its networks as well as through a live stream on CNN.com CNN Politics will host a live blog offering instant analysis and reaction as the debate unfolds at the top of the page, and CNN's Reality Check Team will also conduct live fact-checking.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, a bipartisan organization that manages the official contests, will host the 90-minute, commercial-free event at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

Fox News' Chris Wallace is slated to moderate the debate. He announced his intended topics for the debate last week. They are debt and entitlements, immigration, economy, Supreme Court, foreign hot spots and fitness to be president.

