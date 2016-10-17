Rep. Peter King: The election isn't rigged against Trump

Story highlights "Whoever wins, wins," King said Monday.

King added that the "media" and the "establishment" are trying to stop Trump from winning.

(CNN) New York Rep. Peter King said on Monday that the presidential election is not rigged, despite Donald Trump's claims.

Starting last week and again on Monday, the GOP nominee has intensified his case that the election is being rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton, calling it "one big fix" and tweeting about "large scale voter fraud." There is no evidence to support Trump's claim.

King, a Republican who supports Trump, was asked on the radio show "Imus in the Morning" if he agreed with Trump's claim that he election is rigged.

"I think, no, it's not," King said. "Is it legally rigged? No it's not. Whoever wins, wins. But I do think there's a lot to what he's saying, whether it's conscious or not, of having people in the so-called establishment, whatever that is, the big money people, the media, the political leaders, they are petrified of the thought of Trump being elected. So they consciously and unconsciously just do everything they can."

Later in the interview, when host Don Imus argued that Trump was saying these things because he "knows he's gonna lose," King countered that Trump was trying to generate turnout among his supporters.

