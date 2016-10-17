Story highlights The White House said the US graduation rate was up among all groups Monday

President Barack Obama will discuss the statistics at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington

(CNN) The White House announced Monday the highest US high school graduation rate on record at 83.2% in the 2014-2015 school year, although significant disparities still exist between groups of students.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, every group -- from race to low-income students to those with disabilities -- had increases in graduation rates, although the numbers vary from group to group.

White Students in the 2014-2015 year, had a graduation rate of 87.6% -- 13 percentage points higher than black students (74.6%), 9.8 percentage points higher than Hispanic students (77.8%) and 16 percentage points higher than American Indian/Alaska Native students (71.6%).

President Barack Obama will have a chance Monday to tout the increase in graduation rates over his time in office when he visits Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington.

While there the President will highlight investments made during this time in office, as well as resources available for students to continue their educations past high school, according to the White House.