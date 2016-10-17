Melania Trump interviewed by CNN's Anderson Cooper

(CNN) Melania Trump sat with CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday for an interview that will air at 8 p.m. ET .

It's the first interview in months for the wife of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and comes as her husband faces a raft of accusations of sexual misconduct.

Melania Trump has defended her husband in the wake of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" video in which described used vulgar terms to describe kissing and grabbing the privates of women without consent.

"The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me. This does not represent the man that I know," she said in that statement. "I hope people will accept his apology, as I have."

Melania Trump has also threatened a lawsuit against People magazine over a first-person account of one of the allegations, disputing the writer's description of a meeting with the potential first lady.

