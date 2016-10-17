Melania Trump: Donald Trump was 'egged on' into 'boy talk'

(CNN) Melania Trump says her husband was "egged on" in the 2005 tape in which he made lewd comments about his own sexually aggressive behavior toward women -- remarks she says were "boy talk."

"I said to my husband that, you know, the language was inappropriate. It's not acceptable. And I was surprised, because that is not the man that I know," the wife of the Republican presidential nominee said in an exclusive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, which is set to air at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

"And as you can see from the tape, the cameras were not on -- it was only a mic. And I wonder if they even knew that the mic was on," she said, referring to Trump and NBC's "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush.

She said they were engaged in "boy talk, and he was led on -- like, egged on -- from the host to say dirty and bad stuff."

It was the first on-camera defense Melania Trump has made of her husband since the tape was published by The Washington Post more than a week ago. Since then, Donald Trump has faced accusations of sexual misconduct from women who say he has kissed or groped them without permission over a period of decades. The Republican nominee has denied these accusations.

