Trump will accept election results if no 'overwhelming evidence' of fraud, aide says

Trump is leading in the battleground state of Ohio

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Monday that should the Republican presidential nominee lose he would accept the results of the election only if there was no "overwhelming evidence" of fraud.

"Mr. Trump would, if there's absent overwhelming evidence of any kind of fraud or irregularities," Conway told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on the "Situation Room."

She continued: "Yes, I know where this conversation is going in part, maybe not by you but by others, Wolf, who go by the same path, you know, will people be violent? Will they not accept the result? The only violence I saw the last day was perpetrated on a Republican headquarters in North Carolina. Somebody firebombed it, I doubt it was a Republican."

Over the weekend a GOP office in Hillsborough, North Carolina, was firebombed and vandalized, spray-painted with a swastika and the words "Nazi Republicans get out of town or else" on an adjacent building, according to local officials.

