Juanita Broaddrick on Trump accusers: 'I've not read about these women'

Washington (CNN) Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who has accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her decades ago while he was the attorney general of Arkansas, said Monday that she has not read about the women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

Clinton has denied the accusation and no charges were ever filed.

"Jake, I don't have an educated answer for that because I've not read about these women," Broaddrick told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview aired Monday on "The Lead." "If these accounts are true, yeah. If any possibility of these accounts being true, then I express my sympathies to the women that, you know, anything might have happened to. But I just don't know, I have no idea."

The Arkansas nursing home administrator alleged in a 1999 Dateline NBC interview that Bill Clinton had raped her in 1978, when she visited Little Rock for a nursing home seminar. The White House denied the allegations in 1999.

