Juanita Broaddrick on Trump accusers: 'I've not read about these women'

- "I don't have an educated answer for that because I've not read about these women," she says
- She joined Trump before the second presidential debate last week
Washington (CNN)Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who has accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her decades ago while he was the attorney general of Arkansas, said Monday that she has not read about the women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.
Clinton has denied the accusation and no charges were ever filed.
"Jake, I don't have an educated answer for that because I've not read about these women," Broaddrick told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview aired Monday on "The Lead." "If these accounts are true, yeah. If any possibility of these accounts being true, then I express my sympathies to the women that, you know, anything might have happened to. But I just don't know, I have no idea."
The Arkansas nursing home administrator alleged in a 1999 Dateline NBC interview that Bill Clinton had raped her in 1978, when she visited Little Rock for a nursing home seminar. The White House denied the allegations in 1999.
In January she tweeted, "I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73....it never goes away."
"I would still be in the woodwork had Hillary Clinton not tweeted what she did," Broaddrick told Tapper about her tweet. "I had to answer her, how dare she tweet something like that after what she did to me 38 years ago. How dare her."
Broaddrick said her tweet was a response to Hillary Clinton's 2015 tweet where she wrote, "Every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported."
Broaddrick told CNN that not long after the alleged rape, Hillary Clinton thanked her "for everything she does for Bill."
"She jerked me back to her where there wasn't two or three inches between our faces, and her voice changed. It was very angry. Her looked changed. It was very angry," Broaddrick said. "And she said to me, 'Do you understand everything you do?' And that frightened me."