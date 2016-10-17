White House spokesman: Trump 'snorted his way through' debates

Story highlights Josh Earnest is the White House spokesman

He later clarified, saying he was "just trying to have a little fun"

Washington (CNN) White House spokesman Josh Earnest had a sharp response when asked about Donald Trump's suggestion the presidential candidates take drug tests ahead of Wednesday's debate.

"You're telling me that the candidate who snorted his way through the first two debates is accusing the other candidate of taking drugs? That's a curious development in the campaign," Earnest said.

Later Earnest clarified that he was "just trying to have a little fun" and that he wasn't implying Trump himself used an illegal substance ahead of the presidential debates.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Earnest's remarks.

Trump suggested Saturday that his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, has been "getting pumped up" with performance-enhancing drugs. He challenged Clinton to take a drug test before the final debate next week.

