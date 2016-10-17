Story highlights A South Carolina Republican congressman praised Wikileaks for releasing hacked emails

Wikileaks continues to release stolen emails from Clinton campaign Chairman John Podesta's email account

(CNN) South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan on Monday praised Wikileaks in a series of early-morning tweets.

Duncan, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security committees, slammed the press for what he sees as a lack of coverage of the stolen emails.

Let me be clear: Thank God for Wikileaks - doing the job that MSM WON'T! #ASSANGE #wikileaks — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) October 17, 2016

The congressman, who is supporting Donald Trump, was retweeted by the GOP nominee's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Duncan clarified that he was not praising Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for four years avoiding extradition to Sweden, where prosecutors want to question him about 2010 allegations that he raped a female WikiLeaks volunteer.

