The Clintons rally with Broadway legends for multimillion-dollar fundraiser

(CNN) Bill and Chelsea Clinton headlined a fundraiser on Monday in New York City with dozens of Broadway legends and comedians, many of whom roundly mocked Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Both Clintons thanked donors for attending the star studded event at the St. James Theatre, urging them to dig deeper to support the campaign in its last three weeks. But it was the former president who reflected on feelings Trump supporters were having, comparing them with groups of people who have felt left out in the past.

"They now feel like outsiders in a country they once felt like home," Bill Clinton said, noting that those feelings were once shared with "gays immigrants, African-Americans, women, people with disabilities."

"We don't want to leave everyone behind," said the former president. "We just want to tear down the social totem pole so we can rise together."

Hillary Clinton did not appear in person, but taped a video for the 1,700 person event.

