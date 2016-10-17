(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign, hoping to force Donald Trump to spend time and resources in a reliably red state, is making a play for Arizona.

Bernie Sanders, a Clinton surrogate who aides feel can boost turnout with young people, will headline two campaign rallies in Flagstaff and Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday and Chelsea Clinton will headline a rally in Tempe at Arizona State University on Wednesday.

The events are the clearest attempt by Clinton's campaign to contest a state that has not voted for a Democrat presidential nominee since Bill Clinton in 1996.

The move is both a way to broaden Clinton's path to 270 electoral votes and force the Trump campaign to pour money into a state they shouldn't have to contest.

There is some disagreement inside the campaign, however, about whether they should reach to win states like Arizona.

Some aides believe it is worth it, hoping to embarrass Trump on Election Day. Others are worried about overextending the campaign and losing focus on states like Ohio, Iowa and Florida, more traditional swing states that Trump must win in November to capture the White House.

Clinton's last visit to Arizona was in March, during the state's primary. Her aides are currently batting around plans make a trip to Arizona, according to the aides, weighing whether the time is worth it given the state is key to Clinton's path to victory.

Clinton's campaign began airing ads in Arizona in September , but Priorities USA, her top-dollar super PAC, said it had no plans to spend in the state.

One reason that Clinton aides are particularly high on Arizona: Mormon voters.

Mormon leaders fled from Trump after video of him making casual comments about sexual assault and aides hope that those decisions would reverberate into Arizona, where 6% of the population is Mormon.

Clinton has made a number of overtures to Mormons , but aides acknowledged Monday that even if Mormon voters aren't ready to vote for her, not voting for Trump could be just as important.

Aides also feel boosting turnout among young people and Latinos in Arizona could lead to a win.