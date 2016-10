Story highlights Arizona has not voted for a Democrat presidential nominee since Bill Clinton in 1996.

There is some disagreement inside Hillary Clinton's campaign about whether they should reach to win the state

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign, hoping to force Donald Trump to spend time and resources in a reliably red state, is making a play for Arizona.

Bernie Sanders, a Clinton surrogate who aides feel can boost turnout with young people, will headline two campaign rallies in Flagstaff and Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday and Chelsea Clinton will headline a rally in Tempe at Arizona State University on Wednesday.

The events are the clearest attempt by Clinton's campaign to contest a state that has not voted for a Democrat presidential nominee since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Recent polling in the state has found a tied race between Trump and Clinton. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released last month from before the first presidential debate found Trump at 40% and Clinton at 38% in the four-way contest among likely voters, well within the poll's 3.8 percentage point margin of error.

A series of groping allegations against Trump and a 2005 video of the Republican nominee making casual comments about sexual assault have rocked the Trump campaign, causing some Republican lawmakers to revoke their support of their nominee -- including Arizona Sen. John McCain. The spiral has also, in the eyes of Clinton's top aides, given them an opening in states like Arizona.

