Federal judge blasts Florida secretary of state in voting case

(CNN) A federal judge blasted Florida officials Sunday night, calling a provision of state law that rejects some vote-by-mail ballots "obscene" disenfranchisement and directing officials to take steps to fix how some of those ballots are processed in the battleground state.

In Florida, if a voter's signature on a vote-by-mail ballot does not match the signature on file, then the ballot is declared illegal, and the vote is not counted. U.S. District Court Judge Mark E. Walker said the law threatens the right to vote and pointed out that Florida does offer a fix for ballots that come in with no signature at all.

"The issue in this case is whether Florida's statutory scheme, which provides an opportunity to cure no-signature ballots yet denies that same opportunity for mismatched-signature ballots, is legally tenable," he wrote. "The answer is a resounding 'no.'"

He continued, "It is illogical, irrational, and patently bizarre for the State of Florida to withhold the opportunity to cure from mismatched-signature voters while providing that same opportunity to no-signature voters."

"This court knows disenfranchisement when it sees it," Walker added, "and it is obscene."

