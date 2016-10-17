Rep. Steve King: 'Significant evidence' of voter fraud

Story highlights Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that the US election system is rigged

(CNN) Iowa Rep. Steve King on Monday defended Donald Trump's repeated claim that the electoral system is rigged.

"I do think it's a good idea for the American voters to take a look at the system that we have," the Iowa Republican and Trump supporter told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "There is significant evidence out there that there is voter fraud."

While King agreed with Trump's claim of significant vote fraud, which lacks evidence, he also said it shouldn't be the candidate's chief talking point.

"I think there is truth to some of the things that he lays out on this, I just don't think it's that constructive to make it the campaign issue," King said.

