GOP sources: Trump still competing in Virginia

Washington (CNN) After seeing reports last week that his campaign was pulling out of Virginia, Donald Trump picked up the phone and called his Virginia state director Mike Rubino to deliver a very clear message: he will not withdraw, and will give Rubino whatever resources needed to win the Old Dominion.

To back that up, CNN is told the Trump campaign plans to go on the air with television ads in Virginia starting Tuesday in what campaign officials say is a $2 million buy in "key markets" through election day. The campaign also announced a 19-member Virginia leadership team.

Sources familiar with that conversation tell CNN that Trump was not happy with what they say was a botched message from Trump campaign headquarters in New York to field staff in Virginia. The message was supposed to be that Team Trump wanted to send a handful of his staff in Virginia to North Carolina to help with early voting.

Trump sources say the campaign alone has almost 30 paid staffers in Virginia, who are working to get out the vote in the southwestern and southeastern parts of the state. That doesn't include joint operations with the Republican National Committee.

These Trump sources say they understand that the Washington suburbs of northern Virginia, which is growing in population and helping turn the state more blue, is not Trump country, but insist that Trump does have support elsewhere. They concede, however, that a lot of that support is in rural areas that requires resources for aggressive get out the vote operations.

