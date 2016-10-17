Trump calls for government ethics reforms

Story highlights Donald Trump is calling for ethics reforms in government

While hitting Hillary over her private email server use as secretary of state

Green Bay, Wisconsin (CNN) Donald Trump took his outrage over what he deems a "rigged system" a step further on Monday and called for a series of ethics reforms aimed at tackling corruption in Washington, including tighter restrictions on members of Congress and White House officials taking on jobs as lobbyists.

The proposals came after Trump began his speech here by accusing officials at the FBI and State Department of engaging in a "criminal conspiracy," seizing on FBI documents released Monday that revealed that at least two officials at those departments allegedly bargained over reconsidering the classification of an email on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's private email server.

Patrick Kennedy, an undersecretary at the State Department, urged FBI officials to reconsider classifying an email found on Clinton's server, prompting an FBI official to respond with a request for the State Department to approve the deployment of more FBI officials overseas, according to FBI files released Monday. The FBI did not declassify the email in question and there is no evidence that the purported "quid pro quo" amounted to a federal crime.

The proposals Trump unveiled on Monday would not have prevented the alleged collusion between the two departments, but appear to be instead aimed at undercutting the influence of special interests in Washington.

Trump called for enacting through legislation a five-year ban "on all executive branch officials lobbying the government for five years after they leave government service" and slammed former President Bill Clinton for nixing that ban at the end of his tenure, which he had himself enacted at the start of his administration via executive order.

